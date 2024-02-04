Oppenheimer Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $62.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.04 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

