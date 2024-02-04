Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBNK opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $918.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.