ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 31,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 14,088 shares.The stock last traded at $95.79 and had previously closed at $96.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IX. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get ORIX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IX

ORIX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Creative Planning raised its position in ORIX by 29.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.