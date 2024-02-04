Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.7 %

PTON stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,300 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.