PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,301 shares of company stock valued at $20,247,015 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

