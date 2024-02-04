Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

