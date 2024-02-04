PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Down 1%

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56. 29,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 41,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
