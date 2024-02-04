PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Down 1%

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56. 29,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 41,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 383,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 359,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 383,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

