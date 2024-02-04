Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $39.08. Pinterest shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 2,526,910 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pinterest Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

