PJT Partners (PJT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $104.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

