PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Institutional Trading of PNM Resources
PNM Resources Trading Down 1.8 %
PNM Resources stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47.
PNM Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 86.59%.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
