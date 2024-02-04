PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNM

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

PNM Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 59.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $66,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.