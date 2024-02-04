Pono Capital Three (NASDAQ:PTHR) & Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Head to Head Review

Pono Capital Three (NASDAQ:PTHR – Get Free Report) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital Three and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital Three N/A N/A N/A Embraer -0.11% 1.62% 0.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Pono Capital Three shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital Three N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Embraer $4.54 billion N/A -$185.40 million ($0.04) -449.75

This table compares Pono Capital Three and Embraer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pono Capital Three has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pono Capital Three and Embraer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital Three 0 0 0 0 N/A Embraer 0 0 3 0 3.00

Embraer has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Embraer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Pono Capital Three.

Summary

Embraer beats Pono Capital Three on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems, and cyber security solutions, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. This segment also leases Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support services; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; and aircraft components and engines. This segment also supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment engages in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

