PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.