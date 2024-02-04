Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Navient worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 277.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Down 1.6 %

Navient stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 13.64. Navient Co. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Navient Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,132 shares of company stock worth $3,197,411 over the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

