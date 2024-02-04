Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PFG opened at $78.02 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.