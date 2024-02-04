Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,706 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

