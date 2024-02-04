Private Advisor Group LLC Has $471,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 181.7% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Trading Down 1.9 %

MSCI stock opened at $593.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.68 and a 200-day moving average of $530.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.