Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $582,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $207,262.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,489,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,200 shares of company stock valued at $64,991,750. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $178.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

