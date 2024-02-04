Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 583 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.