Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 5%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 35,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,013,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRTA. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Prothena Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 442,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prothena by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

