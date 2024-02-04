Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 462,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $6,378,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

