PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.82.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.49. PTC has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

