PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.