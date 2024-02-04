Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Issued By Wedbush

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

