Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $86.94 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Graco by 16.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Graco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 458.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

