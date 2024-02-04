Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Get Qorvo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $103.59 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 646.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.