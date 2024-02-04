Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 29,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 17.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 662,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,020,000 after buying an additional 100,188 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $204.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

