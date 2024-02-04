Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Invesco’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.65%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

