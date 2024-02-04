Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 8,994 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

