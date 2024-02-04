Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $6,898,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 85.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

