Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

