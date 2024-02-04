Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 678.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.10% of Chase worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chase by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chase by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,126,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chase Stock Performance
CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
