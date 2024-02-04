Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.31 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Vicor worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vicor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vicor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 31.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.52. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

