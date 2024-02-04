Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.33 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in International Paper by 992.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:IP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

