Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,646 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of Janus International Group worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.78.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In related news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 813,841 shares of company stock worth $10,199,076. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

