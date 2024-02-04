Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.31 Million in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,858 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Tripadvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 41.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,740 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

