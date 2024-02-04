Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $612.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.16 and its 200 day moving average is $512.71. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.32 and a twelve month high of $635.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

