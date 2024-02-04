Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,406 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Shares of MTH stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

