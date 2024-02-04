Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 159,950 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 1,515.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,950 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 623.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

