Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 10,010 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in GATX by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $121.98 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

