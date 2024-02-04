Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $41,567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,122,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,999 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

