Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,756 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Bread Financial worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BFH opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFH. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

