Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 172,907 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,907 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WY opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

