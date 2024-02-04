Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Down 1.2 %

NUE opened at $183.39 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

