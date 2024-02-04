Raymond James Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $88.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

