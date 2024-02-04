Raymond James Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $285.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.68.

Chubb stock opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $248.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,312. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

