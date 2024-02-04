Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RYN opened at $32.53 on Friday. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Rayonier by 23.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,060 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after purchasing an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

