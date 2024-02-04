Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 887,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,206,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,407,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,814,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,407,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,814,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,253. 19.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

