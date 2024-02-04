Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of REG opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after buying an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 59.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after buying an additional 1,634,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,190 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

