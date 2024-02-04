RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RNXT

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RNXT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.08. RenovoRx has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.75.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenovoRx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RenovoRx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.