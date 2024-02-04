Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chubb Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $20.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.68.

Shares of CB opened at $246.69 on Friday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $248.55. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

